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Traffic jams on Wednesday, near Cártama. Tráfico
Traffic

Malaga traffic: three-vehicle collision on A-357 road disrupts rush hour

The accident, with no reported injuries, caused eight kilometres of traffic jams in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 10:30

A collision between three vehicles on the A-357 road in the direction of Malaga city disrupted rush-hour traffic early on Wednesday morning. Sources have reported no injuries.

According to the emergency services, the accident happened at the height of the Campanillas district at around 7.15am.

The collision led to an eight-kilometre traffic jam, which challenged drivers' and passengers' morning commutes.

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surinenglish Malaga traffic: three-vehicle collision on A-357 road disrupts rush hour

Malaga traffic: three-vehicle collision on A-357 road disrupts rush hour