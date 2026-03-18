Malaga traffic: three-vehicle collision on A-357 road disrupts rush hour

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 10:30 Share

A collision between three vehicles on the A-357 road in the direction of Malaga city disrupted rush-hour traffic early on Wednesday morning. Sources have reported no injuries.

According to the emergency services, the accident happened at the height of the Campanillas district at around 7.15am.

The collision led to an eight-kilometre traffic jam, which challenged drivers' and passengers' morning commutes.