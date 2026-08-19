Malaga and Portugal authorities arrest three people and seize more than 3,300 kilos of concealed cocaine

19/08/2026 a las 18:41h.

The National Police in Malaga province, in collaboration with the Portuguese judicial police, have arrested three members of a criminal organisation for their involvement in ... the trafficking of huge quantities of cocaine between Spain and Portugal.

The criminals are charged with criminal organisation membership, drug-trafficking, unlawful possession of weapons, assaulting a law enforcement officer and endangering road safety.

The investigation began on 11 August when the police discovered that a van was transporting an unspecified quantity of narcotics from Portugal to the Costa del Sol.

The two countries' forces launched a joint operation. They found that a car acting as a shuttle was accompanying the van.

Following a series of investigations, the police established that the vehicles were heading for a property in the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos. During a surveillance operation, the police saw the members unload numerous large packages.

A few minutes later, another vehicle lef the property. The police pursued it for several kilometres and eventually intercepted the driver in the town of Marbella.

They seized 2,000 kilos of cocaine just that day.

At the same time, the police carried out a raid in Torremolinos, during which they arrested a member of the organisation and found 1,700 kilograms of cocaine and a loaded pistol.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese judicial police intercepted the van in question as it was heading back to Spain, arresting the driver and seizing 1,500 kilos of cocaine and two firearms.

The operation culminated on 13 August with the arrest of three members of the network.

As a result of the investigation, the police seized a total of more than 3,300 kilograms of cocaine, two long firearms and one loaded handgun, two vehicles, 1,100 euros, cameras, a night-vision monocular and communications equipment.

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