Malaga province home to three of Spain's 10 most expensive addresses

Malaga province is home to three of the 10 most expensive locations in Spain to buy a property, according to a new report from property ... website Idealista, with the Coto Zagaleta development in Benahavís ranking third nationally.

Properties in the development have an average asking price of 10.5 million euros, making Coto Zagaleta the most expensive address in Andalucía. Only Camí Des Salinar in Andratx, in the Balearic Islands, at 15 million euros, and Paseo de los Lagos in La Finca, Pozuelo de Alarcón, in Madrid, at 11 million euros, come out more expensive.

Two other entries in the national top 10 are in Marbella. Calle Osa Menor has an average property price of 7.85 million euros, placing it seventh in Spain, while the Cascada de Camoján development ranks tenth, with properties currently on the market for an average of 6.395 million euros.

Malaga on the slide

The three Malaga province locations sit in the same bracket as some of Spain's best-known luxury residential areas. Carrer Mossa and Carrer Binicaubell in Palma de Mallorca have average asking prices of 9.8 million and 7.9 million euros respectively, while Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes in La Moraleja, one of Madrid's most exclusive addresses, averages around 8.9 million euros per property.

The two Madrid streets that make Idealista's ranking are Calle Serrano and Calle Ortega y Gasset in the Salamanca district, where average prices sit close to seven million euros.

That said, Malaga's presence in the top 10 has fallen since last year. The 2025 edition of the report contained six entries from the province, compared with three this year. The Carretera A-397, which runs through Benahavís, has dropped out of the ranking, along with Calle Vivaldi and Calle Albinoni in Marbella.

How other regions compare

Outside the very top of the table, prices fall away sharply. In Catalonia, the most expensive address is Avenida del Tibidabo in Barcelona, where the average sits just below six million euros, a level matched by Avenida de la Macaronesia in Adeje, Tenerife. In the Comunidad Valenciana, Calle Richard Wagner in Jávea, Alicante, averages 4.2 million euros.

That said, several regions' priciest streets don't even reach the million-euro mark. Calle Hernán Cortés in Santander averages 850,000 euros, while Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo in Murcia and Avenida Madrid in Logroño both stand at 700,000 euros.

Further down is Castilla-La Mancha's most expensive street, Calle Rusia in Ciudad Real, where the average asking price is 335,000 euros.