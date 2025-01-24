Thirty-five years discovering the wilds of Andalucía

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 13:25 Compartir

The inland towns and villages in the province of Malaga offer countless walking routes and hiking trails through spectacular countryside and rugged mountain terrain, often with panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline and far beyond. Many people prefer this time of year to explore the natural world and experience the beauty of the Andalusian terrain before the summer heat arrives. Those looking for options have no end of clubs and groups to choose from, one of which is the Field Club, the Costa del Sol's oldest walking group.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, the club was founded in July 1990 by a small group of like-minded friends who all enjoyed the simple pleasure of walking in the Spanish countryside. Along with regular hikes, the group, whose motto is 'Where walkers make friends and friends go walking', offers a programme of social events, including lunches and dinners, and two walking holidays each year.

Since its inception, the walking club has grown considerably and now has over 150 members from many countries and backgrounds. Registered under Spanish law as the Club Multinacional de Senderismo - The Field Club - in 2002, the club's year is divided into two seasons, January to May and September to December. A full programme of walks of varying degrees of difficulty are offered, from challenging routes of around 20 kilometres in the countryside and the mountains, to less strenuous, flat walks of approximately eight kilometres.

The group's secretary, Lynda Whish, said, "We walk through a range of areas, from coast to mountains, and have a bank of over 100 routes, so it's a very varied offering. Group sizes vary from around ten to 35, depending on the terrain and the distance."

Those participating in the walks are required to wear adequate walking boots or shoes and suitable clothing. As Lynda stressed, those who arrive wearing "trainers or other unsuitable footwear" might not be allowed to participate.

Safety

"This is for safety reasons, as many of the paths and tracks we walk are very stony and rough. The Field Club and those involved in leading a walk will always proceed with due care and attention. Walking is, however, undertaken entirely at your own risk," she added.

Lynda explained that these walks are graded moderate, moderate to hard and hard, so it is important that members read the walk description carefully to "ensure it is within your ability".

For members whose level of health prevents them from participating in the club's regular programme of walks, the Flat Earth Walkers (FEW) meet on Thursday mornings in either La Cala de Mijas or Fuengirola for a coffee, followed by a walk along the seafront promenade.

Walking holidays

Along with the regular local routes, those wishing to venture further afield can take advantage of the club's walking holidays. These take place in many parts of Andalucía, from the countryside around Seville and Ronda to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Alhama de Granada is the destination for the club's spring walking holiday.

"This is the time of year when people are often thinking about getting more active and finding new friends and social groups. There are obviously many benefits for both mental and physical health, but we generally walk for fun and to enjoy the varied scenery of this area," the secretary concluded.

Membership costs 15 euros per year and those wishing to join can do so at the meetings, held on the first and third Monday of the month in the cafeteria in the municipal building (Tenencia de Alcaldía) in Los Boliches between 10.30 and 11.30am. The next meeting is on Monday 3 February. Details of the club's upcoming events and walks can be found on www.thefieldclub.org