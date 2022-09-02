Third police raid on 'coffee shop' offering discounts on drugs Over a dozen people were apprehended for either consuming or posessing substances

National Police officers in Marbella have raided a 'coffee shop' for the third time this year for the alleged sale of drugs for consumption on and off the premises. Two workers were arrested for crimes against public health during the police operation and 667 grammes of marijuana, 489 grammes of hashish and 168 marijuana joints were seized. Four customers who were consuming drugs in the premises and more than a dozen clients in the vicinity found to be carrying drugs were apprehended .

A statement issued by the National Police force said that officers who raided the 'coffee shop' found a poster displayed in the establishment offering 10 per cent discount on any products purchased at the premises between 10am and 2pm.