How many local trains will run during the rail strike this Tuesday on the Costa del Sol?

This Tuesday, 17 November, sees another day of strikes on Renfe trains in Spain. The Ministry of Transport has ordered minimum services to be maintained ... during the strike, which, in the case of Malaga province, will mainly affect the C1 (Costa del Sol) and C2 (Guadalhorce) commuter lines.

High-speed services remain suspended following the train accident in Urda (Toledo) and no alternative arrangements have yet been put in place.

The resolution aims to ensure essential transport services during the strike organised jointly by the Renfe Group’s General Committee, the Spanish Union of Train Drivers and Assistants (SEMAF), CCOO, UGT, SFF-CGT, SF-I and Alternativa Ferroviaria (ALFERRO).

Rush-hour periods on the Cercanías service, which will be running at 75 per cent capacity, will be from 6am to 9am; from 1.30pm to 3.30pm; and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm

According to the ministerial resolution, the impact will vary depending on the type of journey and the time of day. In the case of commuter trains, which are essential for daily travel in the Malaga metropolitan area, services have been set at 75 per cent of the usual level during peak hours.

These time slots are from 6am to 9am; from 1.30pm to 3.30pm; and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. During the rest of the day, the service frequency will be reduced to 50 per cent.

The strikes will also affect the Media Distancia and Avant trains connecting with Seville, Cordoba and Granada, where an average of 65 per cent of the scheduled services on a normal day will run. As regards rail freight transport, the percentage set by the ministry stands at 26 per cent of the initial forecast.

The rail operator has apologised in advance for any inconvenience and disruption that this strike may cause to passengers throughout the day on Tuesday.