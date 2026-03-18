Malaga–Madrid rail crisis: opposition proposes using Cercanías short-distance line to replace bus transfers

Cercanías train at El Chorro, from where it could continue to Antequera-Santa Ana.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 16:23 Share

Malaga train drivers have proposed a possible solution to the high-speed rail crisis in the province.

The proposal, which the government opposition has already endorsed, involves using the Cercanías Guadalhorce line instead of a bus to take passengers to Antequera-Santa Ana, from where they take the AVE train to Madrid.

According to the promoters of this solution, this will shorten the current bus+train travel time of four and a half hours.

The promoters say that there would only be two conditions: the arrival of more Civia trains in the province and a professional qualification for the train drivers who would provide these special services from El Chorro (the current last stop of the Guadalhorce line) to Santa Ana.

Train drivers believe that the government can activate this alternative "in a matter of days".

On Wednesday, opposition spokesperson Patricia Navarro announced that the central government has already received the proposal. Navarro endorsed this as the better solution and stated that it is "backed by experts, engineers and Renfe train drivers".

According to Navarro, the proposal is "feasible and necessary", as it would reduce travel times and "the long waits at the Santa Ana station".

"We are not going to stand by idly and we are going to continue working on measures and solutions. (...) I hope that the government will get on with the job and manage this crisis," Navarro said.

Navarro denounced the long rail suspension, highlighting the "enormous damage" it implies for the Costa del Sol's economy and population.