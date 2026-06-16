Technology and sustainability: How Hidralia is helping shape Malaga’s future water security

SUR Málaga 16/06/2026 a las 12:55h.

In Malaga province, where water is becoming an increasingly strategic resource, having operators that can anticipate future challenges has become essential. Against this backdrop, Hidralia, part of the Veolia group, has established itself as a key player through its focus on innovation, sustainability and advanced management of the entire water cycle. Its work across the province not only guarantees an essential service but also contributes to environmental protection and long-term resilience.

A combination of prolonged droughts, periods of intense rainfall and high demand linked to tourism and agriculture has created a complex situation in Southern Spain. Climate change is intensifying these pressures, forcing a rethink of how water resources are managed and increasing the need for more resilient and efficient systems.

In this context, Hidralia is developing solutions to stay ahead of these challenges. The company provides services in municipalities including Marbella, Estepona, Rincón de la Victoria, Manilva and Algarrobo, as well as in Torremolinos and Benahavís through its joint ventures Aguas de Torremolinos and Aguas de Benahavís.

Across the province, its water management model is built around innovation, digitalisation and collaboration with public authorities to ensure a secure and sustainable supply. The use of advanced data-analysis tools through its Hubgrade platform enables real-time monitoring and optimisation of infrastructure performance. This improves operational efficiency and supports faster decision-making. The approach helps reduce losses, make better use of resources and strengthen the response to periods of water scarcity.

The company also supports access to water for vulnerable groups and promotes participatory governance that brings public authorities, community organisations and residents into decision making.

New infrastructure diversifies supply

One of the key strategies for tackling water shortages on the Costa del Sol is diversifying supply sources. Across Malaga province, work is progressing on infrastructure projects designed to harness non-conventional resources and reduce pressure on traditional reserves.

Among the most significant projects is a scheme linking Benahavís, Estepona and Marbella through a network of more than 15 kilometres of pipelines. The system allows alternative water resources to be used for purposes such as irrigating golf courses and green spaces, helping preserve drinking water supplies for human consumption.

At the same time, aquifer recharge is emerging as an important strategy for increasing water availability during periods of drought. The Life Matrix Project, involving Hidralia alongside organisations including Cetaqua, Acosol and the University of Malaga, is working to demonstrate the viability of this solution in coastal environments. The pilot programme in Marbella uses advanced treatment systems to introduce additional water resources into the aquifer, helping establish a strategic reserve that could account for around 15 per cent of its annual inflows.

The combination of digitalisation, new infrastructure and more efficient management is reshaping how water resources are managed across Malaga province. The approach not only addresses current needs but also lays the foundations for a more secure, balanced and climate-resilient future.

More information:

Offices: Sevilla: Avda de la Palmera, 33.

Marbella, Estepona, Manilva, Algarrobo & Rincón de la Victoria.

Torremolinos & Benahavís (joint ventures)

Telephones: 955 588 000

900 555 566

Web: www.hidralia-sa.es