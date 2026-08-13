Teba festival celebrates 20 years of its unique ties with Scotland

For four days, the bagpipes will ring out once more in Teba, the streets will regain their medieval atmosphere and the history that has linked ... this town in Malaga with Scotland for almost seven centuries will once again come to life.

From 20 to 23 August, the town will host the 20th Douglas’ Days Scottish festival, one of its most unique cultural events.

Theatre, historical outreach, music, cultural tours and a medieval market will form the basis of a programme centred on Sir James Douglas and the events that took place in Teba in 1330. Two decades after its inception, the festival has gone on to make that medieval episode one of the municipality’s key attractions for cultural and tourist promotion.

The vice president of the provincial council, Manuel López Mestanza, and the Mayor of Teba, Cristóbal Corral, presented this year’s programme, in which local associations, groups and residents will once again play a prominent role. During the festival, which is designated a festival of provincial tourist interest, much of the town centre will be decorated to complement the performances and activities planned.

“A cultural heritage has been built around a unique story that took place in Teba,” Corral said. This connection has also given rise to new initiatives in recent years, including the municipal bagpipe school, set up in collaboration with Leslie Thomson, which currently has 12 pupils.

It all began in 1330 with Sir James Douglas. The Scottish nobleman was travelling across the Iberian Peninsula on his way to the Holy Land carrying the embalmed heart of King Robert I of Scotland (Robert the Bruce) when he joined the forces of Alfonso XI in his campaign against the Nasrid kingdom of Granada. Douglas took part in the events surrounding the conquest of the La Estrella castle and died alongside many of his knights. The survivors would later return to Scotland with his remains and the reliquary containing the monarch’s heart.

Four days of activities

The programme will kick off on Thursday 20 August with the official unveiling of the poster at 7.30 pm and the launch of the book ‘Il Cavaliere Nero’ at 8pm. The opening ceremony will take place from 10pm in the Plaza de la Constitución, featuring a performance of the traditional ‘Douglas’ March to Teba’ by the municipal bagpipe school.

On Friday, Calles San Francisco, Grande and Herradores will host the opening of the medieval market from 7pm. One of the highlights will take place at 8.30 pm with the travelling performance of ‘Lágrimas por Itaba’ (tears for Teba), which will make its way through various venues across the town until reaching the castle. At 12.30am, Amigos de Guinness will perform in Plaza de España.

The events honouring Sir James Douglas will take centre stage on Saturday with a reception and procession starting at 7pm. Later, at 9.30pm, ‘Conquista de las alquerías tebeñas’ will begin – a tour of various neighbourhoods brought to life by the residents themselves.

To round off the event, Sunday will be dedicated specifically to local heritage, with an open day from 11am to 3pm at various historic sites in Teba. The closing ceremony will take place at 1pm in Plaza de España.

Information about the venues and events planned for the four days can be obtained from full programme for the 20th Douglas’ Days on its website.

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