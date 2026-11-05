Malaga University students can donate blood from this Wednesday: here are the locations

Hospitals across Malaga province require between 200 and 250 units of blood every day to cope with surgeries and other medical procedures, so it is ... essential for the Malaga centre for transfusion, tissues and cells (CTTC) to ensure a steady supply on a regular basis.

The centre has launched its yearly university blood donation campaign, which is running from 4 November to 16 December at 14 locations across various universities.

The CTTC warns that blood cannot be manufactured. Furthermore, a new generation of donors is essential, as the majority of regular donors are over 50 years old and will therefore soon stop donating, which is why it is important to raise awareness among young people.

During the last university campaign, the CTTC recorded 1,127 donations: 42 per cent of students donated for the first time and 350 registered as bone marrow donors. The target for this academic year is to reach 1,500.

The campaign

The mobile units are visiting 14 locations across the university campuses of Teatinos, Ampliación de Teatinos, El Ejido and two centres in the province. This year's campaign also involves the Alfonso X el Sabio Mare Nostrum University on Camino de la Térmica 90.

The CTTC has scheduled 18 donation sessions, which are going to take place either in the morning only or in the morning and afternoon, depending on the availability of potential donors.

The campaign begins with the mobile unit visiting the Teatinos law department on 4 November, from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm., and on 5 November in the morning, from 9.30am to 2pm.

The education faculty is hosting the mobile unit on 5 November, from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm, and on 6 November in the morning, from 9.30am to 2pm.

On 12 November, students may visit the department of science between 9.30am and 2pm and between 4pm and 8pm.

On 16 November, anyone interested can donate blood at the school of telecommunications engineering and the school of computer science, both in the morning and afternoon, from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

On 17 November, the blood donation session is taking place in the students' hall at the faculty of health sciences, from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

The Escuela Universitaria de Magisterio Mª Inmaculada in Antequera is hosting the mobile unit on 18 November, from 10am to 2pm.

More dates

As in previous years, the industrial engineering department will serve as a blood donation centre for three days. Students can therefore go there to donate blood on 23, 24 and 25 November.

On 23 and 24 November, the opening hours are from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm, while on 25 November, the centre will only be open in the morning, from 9.30am to 2pm.

On 24 November, the mobile unit is going to be located next to the entrance to the faculty of communication sciences and the faculty of tourism from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

On 25 November, anyone wishing to donate may do so in the lobby of the multipurpose area of the faculty of psychology and speech and language therapy, from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

On 1 December, donations can be made at the faculty of economics and business studies, in the study area opposite the dean's office, from 9.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

On 2 December, it is Escuela Universitaria Enfermería Virgen de la Paz's turn in Ronda, where donations are taking place in the practical training room in the afternoon, from 4pm to 8pm.

On 3 December, the mobile unit is going to be stationed next to the entrance to the faculty of medicine from 9.3 am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

The final day of the campaign is on 16 December in room 109C at UAX Mare Nostrum, where donations can be made from 9.3 am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

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