Storms see more than 100mm of rain fall in Malaga province A lightning strike in Malaga city set fire to a building in Ciudad Jardín at 1pm on Friday, among other incidents

Friday, 9 December 2022, 17:56

In the last 24 hours, there have been huge amounts of accumulated rainfall recorded across Andalucía. The town of Grazalema recorded 114mm, followed by the Guadiaro river, on the border between Malaga and Cadiz, with 110mm (at 2pm on Friday). Other notable rainfall occurred on the Genal river, in Jubrique, with 94mm and Pujerra, with 80mm.

In Malaga city, the area of La Araña was among the rainiest spots, with 73mm of accumulated rainfall after a downpour of 36mm in just one hour. In the city centre, 41mm was recorded by the lighthouse, with 46mm in Los Montes and 32mm in El Atabal.

A lightning strike set fire to the upper floor of a building in Calle Sancho Miranda, in Ciudad Jardín, at 1pm on Friday. The fire brigade attended the scene of the fire which affected a gas pipe and a water pipe in the building.

In Marbella, the section of the Istán road that passes behind Dama de Noche remained closed at 1.30pm on Friday. The councillor for Safety, José Eduardo Díaz, received several warnings of water pockets on public roads, in the area of Las Albarizas and at the Los Barcos roundabout. Heavy rain also forced the temporary closure of two underpasses in Puerto Banús,

And in Vélez-Málaga, an access road to El Trapiche housing estate was flooded at midday.