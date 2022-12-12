Storm Efraín set to bring more heavy rain to the south of Spain this week Four provinces in Andalucía are already on yellow alert this Monday and the situation is expected to get worse from Tuesday

Another week of umbrellas and raincoats is in store for Malaga province, as Spain's Aemet weather agency is forecasting rain every day until at least Friday.

The blame lies with Storm Efraín, which will be approaching the peninsula this week and will bring heavy rain to much of the country but particularly the south. Several provinces will stay on yellow alert for rain, wind and high seas.

Storm names for 2022-2023 / aemet

In Malaga there could be some showers this Monday afternoon, 12 December, but it is from Tuesday that the worst of the rain is expected. On Sunday about 60mm fell in the province, but meteorologists say that is nothing compared with what could be to come for the rest of this week.

Temperatures will be similar

With regard to temperatures, these are not expected to change much, ranging between a low of 15C and a high of around 20C on the coast, while inland the minimum temperatures will be lower, closer to 10C.

Aemet also says that in Andalucía heavy and persistent rain can be expected today in northern parts of the region, with strong westerly winds and very strong gusts on the eastern coast and in the Strait of Gibraltar. The provinces of Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville are on yellow alert for rain today.

33 provinces on alert in Spain

A total of 33 provinces in Spain will be on alert this Monday for rain, wind, snowfall, cold and high waves, on a day where cloudy or overcast skies will predominate, according to the Aemet forecast.

The rain will trigger the activation of a yellow alerts in Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén, Seville, Badajoz, Cáceres, A Coruña, Lugo, Ourense and Pontevedra, where it is expected up to 15mm could fall in an hour and between 40 and 60mm in twelve hours.

The wind will also prevail in Spain, especially in Almeria, Teruel, Zaragoza, Mallorca, Cantabria, Ávila, Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Albacete, Guadalajara, A Coruña, Lugo, Pontevedra and La Rioja, which will be on yellow alert for gusts that will reach 80 km/h.

These strong gusts of wind will also put Almeria, Asturias, Ibiza and Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca, Cantabria, Murcia and Pontevedra on yellow alert due to high gwaves. However, A Coruña and Lugo will have an amber alert for waves that could reach five metres high.

In addition, Huesca and Lleida will have a yellow warning for snowfall that may see an accumulation of up to five centimetres in 24 hours. These two provinces, together with Girona, will also register minimum temperatures of around -6ºC.

In general, the Aemet forecasts abundant rainfall, occasionally with storms, in the northwest of the peninsula and on the southern Atlantic slope, which can be locally strong or persistent in Galicia, northern Andalucía and the west of the Central system and the southern plateau.

In most of the rest of the Peninsula there will also be rainfall, but less abundant, being weak and less likely in the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands. In the Canary Islands, little cloudy or with high clouds.