Spanish police uncover car theft network in Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 17:07 Share

The National Police have dismantled an international criminal organisation that stole vehicles in the Axarquía district in Malaga province to "legalise" them and sell them in Spain and other European countries. The police have arrested a total of six suspects, four of them already in pretrial detention.

Operation 'Cabo' began in Vélez-Málaga after a significant increase in reports of car thefts in the province, all of them of the same Japanese brand and with a common characteristic: their low mileage, which multiplied their value in the illicit market.

The barely used cars would vanish without a trace. According to a police statement, the network operated in several provinces, primarily in Malaga and Almeria.

Initial investigations uncovered activity by several members of a Lithuanian criminal organisation operating in Malaga, while the main leaders were based in the province of Almeria.

The perpetrators would take the stolen vehicles to secluded areas where they would leave them hidden for a period of time to avoid detection. Later, they were would transport them to Almeria to motify, refurbish and release them on the illegal market.

This process included changing registration numbers, altering vehicle identification numbers and falsifying documents, as well as using technology to clone keys and electronic control units. "The network had highly skilled personnel at each stage of the process," the National Police stated.

The objective was clear: resell practically new vehicles at inflated prices on the market and generate significant profits.

Thanks to the operation, the police have already recovered 13 stolen vehicles and returned them to their owners. They have also carried out several searches, in which they have seized theft tools, counterfeiting materials, computer devices and more than 2,000 euros in cash.

The police arrested the leader of the organisation in Almeria, four members in Malaga province and one in Alicante province.

The investigation remains open and further arrests and the recovery of more vehicles are possible.

This latest police operation comes amid a rise in activity by organised networks dedicated to vehicle theft on the Costa del Sol, where the rapid entry of stolen vehicles into the European market makes these crimes highly profitable.