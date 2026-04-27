Spain crime: thieves targeted elderly at ATMs to steal thousands

SUR Monday, 27 April 2026, 18:33 Share

The National Police have dismantled a nomad criminal network that specialised in the 'planting' deception technique to steal significant amounts of money from elderly victims in various Spanish provinces.

The perpetrators used stolen bank cards to make cash withdrawals at ATMs, in some cases exceeding 3,000 euros in cash.

The investigation began in Cartagena (Murcia) in December, when the police detected several similar crimes, in which the perpetrators, using distraction techniques, managed to seize money and wallets through a quick and efficient pickpocketing operation.

The travelling criminal group, which operated in an organised and coordinated manner throughout the provinces of Murcia, Alicante, Malaga and Granada, would select the victims at the moment they were about to make a withdrawal at their bank's ATM or a purchase at a commercial establishment. One of the perpetrators would pretend to drop an object or ask for help with any excuse to distract the elderly person, at which point another member would step in to steal wallets and bank cards.

They would simultaneously capture the security PIN code by closely watching the victim and subsequently make small, multiple withdrawals to avoid exceeding the established limit or even access bank apps to carry out fraudulent transactions.

Police tips to stay safe The National Police advise the public to take extra precaution, especially in public and crowded places. Be wary of strangers who approach you with any excuse to distract you, especially at ATMs, car parks or shopping areas. Avoid displaying cash or handling your wallet in visible places. Do not lose sight of your belongings at any time, especially bags, backpacks or any other personal belonging. At ATMs and stores, pay attention to the transaction and cover the keypad when entering your PIN. Avoid writing down your bank card PIN and limit the amount of transactions you make, as well as the daily limit for ATM withdrawals. If you suspect you may be the victim of an attempted theft or scam, leave the area and notify the police.

The investigation led to the suspects being located at a supermarket in Santa Pola (Alicante) as they were about to commit another crime. The police immediately arrested three men, charging them with numerous counts of theft and fraud. One of the suspects had over 100 prior arrests for similar offences. The judge ordered all three to be held in pretrial detention.

The National Police advise the public to take extra precaution, especially in public and crowded places.