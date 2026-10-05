Malaga mountain village relaunches electric car-sharing scheme to plug rural transport gaps

The inland village of Tolox in the Sierra de las Nieves has relaunched a rural electric car-sharing service aimed at tackling public transport shortfalls ... across rural Malaga.

Designed to supplement existing bus routes, the initiative offers residents and visitors flexible access to a zero-emissions vehicle for journeys to medical appointments, regional government offices, or neighbouring towns where bus timetables are limited.

The shared electric car is stationed permanently in the public car park adjacent to the village bus stop.

App-based registration and keyless access

The service operates under the VIVe Hyundai initiative, a rural mobility program introduced in 2019 to bring sustainable transport alternatives and charging infrastructure to small municipalities.

Users manage reservations entirely via smartphone through the VIVe Hyundai mobile app. Following profile registration and verification - which requires a Spanish DNI/NIE and a valid driving licence - drivers can check vehicle availability and reserve specific time slots.

The mobile app acts as a digital key, allowing drivers to unlock and lock the vehicle throughout their booking without collecting physical keys.

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