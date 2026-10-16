Little girl with serious burns airlifted from Melilla to Malaga

16/10/2026 Actualizado a las 07:26h.

A little girl with very serious burns was airlifted from Melilla to Malaga in an air ambulance on Wednesday. According to a post by Controladores ... Aéreos on their X account, air traffic at Malaga Airport was reorganised to reduce the flight time.

Immediately after take-off, air traffic controllers authorised the aircraft to fly almost in a straight line towards Malaga Airport.

In addition, they diverted the last aircraft taking off from runway 13 to the east, temporarily halted take-offs and extended the approach manoeuvre of another aircraft heading for runway 12 from the north.

Thanks to this coordination, the air ambulance was able to land on runway 31, shortening the flight time. An ambulance was waiting for the plane to land to immediately take the girl to hospital.

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