Malaga province drug bust: 'Eye of Sauron' of hashish ring topples after ten-tonne seizure

Like the all-seeing Eye of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings, the alleged mastermind behind one of Spain's largest drug-trafficking networks ... kept a close watch on every part of his criminal empire. Nothing happened without his oversight, from negotiating with suppliers in Morocco to arranging transport, managing stash houses and running the money-laundering operation.

His tightly controlled network, however, has now been dealt a major blow following a police investigation that led to his capture and reached Malaga province, where the National Police carried out two home searches and arrested three alleged members of the gang.

The operation in the province forms part of a nationwide investigation. Across the country, police have arrested 86 people, 18 of whom have been remanded in custody, and seized 10.8 tonnes of hashish and more than 21.8kg of cannabis buds.

Besides the three arrests in Malaga, police detained 65 people in Madrid, ten in Guadalajara and five in Valencia. They also arrested one person each in the provinces of Almeria, Burgos and Girona.

The investigation began in early 2025, when police intercepted communications on encrypted messaging platforms used by the network's leaders to coordinate the monthly arrival of tonnes of drugs from the Moroccan coast.

The drugs were transported mainly to central Spain and the eastern coastal region, where members of the gang stored them in rented flats, villas and industrial units. These properties served as stash houses before the drugs went on to destinations across Spain and Europe.

During the different phases of the investigation, police dismantled seven such storage sites, including locations in Las Tablas, Sanchinarro and El Cañaveral in Madrid, as well as an industrial warehouse in Silla, Valencia province.

In total, the police carried out 33 searches, including two in Malaga province. The operation's biggest breakthrough came on 8 October, when police arrested the alleged head of the organisation in Tangier. He had been on the run since March 2026, when he escaped from his home in a luxury residential development in Madrid during the first wave of arrests.

Cooperation between Spanish and Moroccan police, supported by international law-enforcement efforts, helped officers track him down under an international arrest warrant. He is now awaiting extradition proceedings to Spain.

According to the National Police, the alleged ringleader oversaw the entire operation, from negotiations with suppliers in Morocco to sea and road transport, property purchases and the coordination of teams guarding the drugs.

The network allegedly used shell companies, fraudulent loans obtained through nominees and purchases of luxury vehicles to channel its criminal profits into the legitimate economy.

One of its alleged money-laundering methods involved the ringleader himself. He was formally employed by a graphic arts company and received more than 5,000 euros a month in net pay, despite allegedly performing no work. Police describe the salary as fraudulent.

The assets seized across the searches include almost 466,000 euros in cash, 25 vehicles, 15 luxury watches, two long-barrelled firearms and four prohibited weapons.

The investigation remains open on suspicion of membership of a criminal organisation, drug trafficking and money laundering. Police have not ruled out further arrests.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports