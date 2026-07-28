Malaga's rural holiday homes set for near-record August as domestic demand surges

Rural holiday homes in the province of Malaga are set to be almost fully booked this August, with the Malaga-based platform Ruralidays.com reporting ... a surge in domestic tourism.

Ruralidays, which manages a portfolio of more than 2,800 properties of all categories, has described it as a "very good" year. The platform forecasts that average occupancy for inland Malaga this August will be over 87 per cent, one percentage point higher than the same period in 2025.

According to the platform, the Andalusian average will stand at 86 per cent, three percentage points higher than in 2025. Only Cadiz and Granada, both tied at 90 per cent of places booked, are ahead of inland Malaga, where the most popular destinations with the highest occupancy rates are El Borge, Almáchar, Cómpeta, Sayalonga and Vélez-Málaga.

"With last-minute demand, this August we could see record figures for rural tourism in the province," said Félix Zea, co-founder of Ruralidays.

The boom is being driven by domestic tourism, with demand up 30 per cent on last summer. "It's true that the figures are very good, but there's clearly still a fair amount of international uncertainty, which is why many tourists have chosen nearby destinations for their holidays," Zea said.

He confirmed that prices continue to rise, with an increase of around seven per cent. "In the busiest month of the year, this increase is moderate. Outside the summer period, rates stay more or less stable," he added, noting that the average price of bookings stands at almost 48.3 euros per person per night and that a typical booking costs 2,368 euros, with average occupancy of nearly six people and a stay of more than seven nights.

7% This is the average increase in the price of holiday homes on offer in the province during August

Zea also outlined the profile of the travellers expected to stay in rural holiday homes this August: mostly families with children (72 per cent), followed by groups of several families travelling together (11 per cent), couples (nine per cent) and groups of friends (seven per cent).

Requirements

According to user surveys carried out by Ruralidays, the main reasons people choose a rural holiday home in Andalucía are relaxation, the climate, the chance to visit towns and cities, culture and tradition and enjoying the beach, followed by good value for money, contact with nature, local food and safety.

Given this profile, the standout feature in the most sought-after rural properties is a private swimming pool, although guests also see internet access as essential, along with platforms such as Netflix or Disney on a smart TV and an outdoor play area.

"Our customers choose to spend their holidays in a rural home for the chance to switch off and enjoy some privacy. Above all, they're looking for peace and quiet and a connection with nature," Zea said.

Alongside the boost from the domestic market, which accounts for 28 per cent of the total, the markets driving occupancy this August include the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, all up between three and five per cent. Bookings from Danish, Italian and Swedish visitors are also rising sharply, with increases of more than 40 per cent.

By contrast, Ruralidays reports a decline compared with the same period last year among Irish, Swiss and American tourists, with falls of more than 15 per cent.

Forecasts for July had already pointed to similarly high occupancy inland, with Ruralidays expecting to close the month above 85 per cent, the second-best figure in Andalucía behind Cadiz, which stood at 90 per cent, and above the regional average of 82 per cent.