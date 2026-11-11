Royal British Legion Spain South honours and remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice

The Mijas Costa branch of the RBL held its annual service of Remembrance at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola.

Tony Bryant 11/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:06h.

Members of the Royal British Legion Spain South and serving and former members of the British Armed Forces came together throughout the Malaga province on 8 November to mark Remembrance Sunday. Commemorative services and a two-minute silence were held to pay tribute all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts since the First World War, and to reaffirm that their courage, sacrifice and memory will forever remain in the hearts of our nations.

These included St George’s Church in Malaga, where the service was led by Father Louis Darrant, after which, members of the RBL and the Royal Air Force Association laid wreaths on the international war graves.

Mollina's service was led by Reverend Doreen Cage. (SUR)

Father Louis Darrant and RBL members at St George's Church in Malaga. (SUR)

Standard Bearer and bugler in Manilva. (SUR)

The Mijas Costa branch held its annual service of Remembrance at Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola. The service, led by reverend William Small, was overseen by Standard Bearers of several local branches, who were joined by veterans of all three military services and the 1st Fuengirola Scout Group.

Other memorials took place in Gibraltar, Sabinillas, Mollina, Loja, Benajarafe and Nerja.