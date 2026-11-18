The National Police have dismantled an organisation in Ronda that was operating a drug-dealing outlet. Three people are under arrest on suspicion of involvement ... in drug-trafficking.

According to the investigation, the network appeared to encourage members to use drugs on the premises in a so-called "coffee shop" setting. However, investigators believe it was being used as a front for illegal activity, with the main purpose of the business being to sell drugs for profit to a large customer base that included minors.

Among the detainees were the people in charge of running the club. Detectives focused their enquiries on a street-level premises in the town centre, which they discreetly monitored.

The establishment had extensive security measures, including surveillance cameras and a double-door entrance to control access. Investigators believe the suspects carried out their illegal activities inside the premises.

Police observed customers entering the building for only a short time before leaving with quantities of drugs they had bought inside. Others stayed for longer periods and took drugs on the premises.

As the investigation continued, investigators identified several customers they had seen leaving the establishment. Searches of their belongings uncovered quantities of hashish and cannabis. Police issued several seizure reports documenting the drugs found, which they say provided evidence of the illegal activity taking place inside the association.

With a court authorisation, investigators carried out a search of the premises, based on the evidence they had gathered. They seized 470g of hashish and a further 740g of cannabis, stored in various containers and packages.

They also seized 130 euros in cash and equipment used to prepare drugs for sale, including scales, cutting knives and pieces of plastic.

During the search, police arrested one of the people running the establishment. They subsequently arrested two other alleged associates. The three men are 25, 28 and 29 years old.

The operation led to the preventive closure of the premises and the dismantling of a street-level drug-dealing outlet that had caused considerable disruption to residents in the town centre.

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