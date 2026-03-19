Malaga shooting: police investigate incident in mountain town and look for suspects

The National Police in Ronda, located in the interior of Malaga province, are investigating a shooting that took place on the evening of 16 March.

The emergency services received alerts reporting the shooting on Calle Zahara de la Sierra at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Several patrols arrived at the scene. Although the police found no injured persons, they reported bullet marks and material damage to a parked car.

The police are currently working on identifying suspects and clarifying the cause of the incident.

The police in Malaga city are also investigating a shooting that happened in the El Ejido area at the end of February. They have made no arrests for the moment.

Also earlier this year, the National Police arrested a 27-year-old man, who had fled after firing several shots during a traffic dispute in the Campanillas district in January. The young man was hiding in the house of a family member.

During the search, the police seized a machete, two bulletproof vests, several pieces of hashish, containers with marijuana buds, a cannabis grinder, three canisters of laughing gas and mobile phones.