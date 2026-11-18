Ronda’s growing popularity as a tourist destination is increasingly visible in its historic streets, where locals, independent visitors and organised tour groups mingle daily ... around the town’s flagship monuments. Now, the Town Hall aims to manage that influx to stop the busiest parts of the old town becoming an obstacle course for residents going about their daily routines.

To achieve this, the council is drafting a new municipal by-law proposing a cap of 30 people per organised tour group, staggered arrival slots for tourist coaches and restrictions on tour guides halting groups in pinch points where crowds block pedestrian traffic.

The measures focus particularly on Ronda’s busiest sightseeing corridor, running from Plaza de la Merced and the Alameda through Calle Virgen de la Paz, across the Puente Nuevo and onto Calle Armiñán. Bringing together many of the town’s top architectural landmarks, this route is central to the council’s push to balance everyday civic life with a tourism sector vital to the local economy.

Under the proposals, limiting organised groups to 30 participants is intended to prevent large bottlenecks at key viewpoints. Officials are also examining plans to stagger coach arrivals across designated time slots to regulate visitor numbers, although exact caps and enforcement mechanisms have yet to be finalised.

The forthcoming rules will also target a familiar sight along sightseeing routes: large groups stopping mid-walkway to listen to commentary. The Town Hall proposes prohibiting guide stops in areas where they obstruct pedestrians, alongside banning megaphones and other sound-amplification devices to reduce noise disturbance.

Consultation with residents and tour guides

Ronda town hall has opened a public consultation inviting residents, neighbourhood associations and local stakeholders to submit proposals for the draft text - officially titled the Municipal By-law for Harmonious Coexistence and the Sustainable Regulation of Tourist Flows in Ronda.

Mayor Mari Paz Fernández stressed the need to act in response to rising visitor numbers so Ronda can maintain its appeal without undermining residents' quality of life. "Ultimately, it is a question of reconciling life in Ronda with visits from those who wish to discover and enjoy our town," she said, adding that local regulations must adapt to tourist arrivals that continue to climb year after year.

Tourism professionals are also being consulted. Tourism councillor Ángel Martínez has already met with the Ronda Tourist Guides’ Association to discuss potential changes and gather feedback, recognising that the planned rules will directly affect how guided itineraries operate and where stops take place.

According to the municipal timetable, the council aims to submit the final by-law to a full council vote in December. Until then, the 30-person group limit, coach time slots and restrictions on guide stops remain under review as officials seek to protect one of inland Malaga’s most visited towns without allowing tourism to dictate residents’ daily lives.