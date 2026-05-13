Ronda resident under arrest for dealing drugs at home and in park despite children's presence

SUR 13/05/2026 a las 07:46h.

The National Police have arrested a 52-year-old man from Ronda who allegedly dealt drugs from his home. Part of the illicit sales took place near a park, close to the suspect's home and very near a school.

The investigation started after patrols seized drugs from several customers. The police initiated discreet raids around the suspect's home.

The drug dealing operation always followed the same pattern. Buyers would go to the suspect's home and wait to be called inside, where the transaction would take place. A few minutes later, they would leave the property.

On other occasions, the transaction occurred outdoors, near a park, regardless of the presence of minors.

The investigators confirmed their suspicions and obtained a search warrant. This led to the drug dealer's arrest.

During the search at the property in question, the investigators seized 180 grams of hashish and another 56 grams of marijuana, 230 euros in cash and drug preparation tools.