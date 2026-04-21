Ronda man catches thief stealing from his van and helps police identify him after assault

SUR Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 11:22 Share

The National Police have arrested a 56-year-old man in the Malaga town of Ronda for his alleged involvement in an assault on a vehicle owner who caught him stealing from his van on 8 April.

According to sources, a local resident was on his way to work when he saw that his van's window was broken and that the intruder was inside.

Upon noticing him, the suspect lunged at the vehicle owner with a "large stick" in hand, demanding his wallet. A struggle ensued between the two, which ended with the assailant falling on the ground and sustaining a head injury. He managed to flee.

Although the perpetrator had tried to hide his face, the victim could identify him before the police. The police took note of the traces of blood on the ground, allegedly from the head wound the suspect had sustained after falling.

Despite the assailant's escape, the police managed to identify him. They went to his home, where they saw traces of blood on the door.

When the suspect failed to open the door or answer calls, the police requested a warrant to enter the property, given the possibility that his head injury could be serious. They didn't find anyone inside the home.

The investigation continued and the police eventually located the suspect at his partner's home. They arrested him within just 24 hours of the attack.

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