Storm damage to Ronda's history: worrying deterioration of Alcazaba following partial collapse of tower

The state of Ronda's Alcazaba has deteriorated further following the partial collapse of the western circular tower, one of the elements that form part of the former city walls. The town council has informed the Moctezuma Foundation, the current landowner, of the urgent need to take action to prevent further damage to this part of the historic site, declared as a site of cultural interest in Spain (BIC).

The collapse happened some time between 9 and 11 April, according to the municipal technical report. However, it was not until Sunday 12 April that a local resident reported the incident, alerting the authorities to what had happened. The following day, technicians from the town hall's historical and cultural heritage department inspected the site to assess the extent of the damage, confirming material losses at various points in the structure.

The collapse occurred between 9 and 11 April, according to the municipal technical report, although it was not until Sunday 12 April that a local resident reported what had happened.

The inspection has detected detachments both inside the tower and in its exterior stone masonry cladding. This loss of material is affecting the stability of the structure and the cohesion of its masonry, in a context marked by the accumulation and seepage of water following the heavy rains of recent months.

The report points directly to this prolonged weather event as the determining factor. Thus far this hydrological year, rainfall in the Serranía de Ronda has exceeded 1,000 litres per square metre, a situation that has favoured the progressive degradation of the structure and precipitated the partial collapse of this particular tower.

Despite this, the experts point out that the tower has not suffered a total collapse because it rests directly on the bedrock. However, they warn that its current state leaves the structure exposed to further damage, increasing the risk if no immediate action is taken.

Urgent action

In this regard, the technical report insists on the urgent need to intervene both in the tower and in its surroundings. The loss of material and the lack of protection of the structural core could lead to further issues or accelerate existing ones, with the consequent risk of a total collapse in this sector of the ancient city walls.

The tower also has different construction phases as part of its long history. The first is of Andalusian origin, which could date back to the 14th century (although with possible antecedents in the 11th). The second phase corresponds to a later period, whose exact chronology has not yet been determined, although it could be linked to the Christian period or even the French occupation.

Given this situation, Ronda town hall has requested that the Moctezuma Foundation take the necessary measures to guarantee proper preservation of these remains. At the same time, the town planning department will send an enforecement order to the regional government so that it can, independently of the landowner, review the condition of the site and assess the actions to be taken.