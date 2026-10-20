Ten women rescued as two properties linked to sexual exploitation shut down in Ronda

20/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:35h.

National Police officers in Ronda have dismantled a criminal network allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation of women.

Officers raided two properties that were being ... used for these illegal purposes, one of which was operating under the guise of a psychology practice. The investigation has led to the rescue of ten women who were victims of sexual exploitation.

As part of ‘Operation Goyeski’, which has led to a separate case concerning a drug-trafficking offence, officers have arrested a total of six people on suspicion of involvement in offences relating to prostitution, offences against public health and membership of a criminal organisation.

Furthermore, one of the clandestine flats used in the scheme was disguised as a psychologist’s practice, as evidenced by a sign on the front door of one of the properties, according to a statement issued by the National Police.

Operations and records

The investigation, led by officers attached to Group III of the Ucrif at the Malaga provincial police station, with the collaboration of officers from Ronda, began in March this year, following information suggesting that an organisation was recruiting vulnerable women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The police said that the network recruited women, most of whom came from countries such as Colombia, Paraguay and, to a lesser extent, Eastern Europe, taking advantage of their extremely precarious personal circumstances.

The victims were required to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During the investigation, the officers established that the victims were obliged to supply their clients with narcotic substances.

Complaints from local residents about the comings and goings of customers at odd hours brought to light the activities actually taking place in the premises.

During the searches, evidence relating to the offences under investigation, a vehicle and 10,470 euros in cash were seized. During the operation, two properties were also searched, one of which was being used as a cannabis grow house, where all the natural light sources had been covered with plasterboard panels screwed to the wall. Officers seized 270 cannabis plants in the middle stage of flowering and a wide range of equipment typical of cannabis laboratories.

The six detainees are charged, depending on the extent of their involvement in the incidents, with offences relating to drug trafficking, prostitution, offences against public health, electricity fraud and membership of a criminal organisation.

The case is being heard by the preliminary investigation section of the Ronda magistrates’ court. The judicial authorities have ordered the closure of the brothels.

The National Police have reminded the public that they can use the telephone helpline 900 10 50 90 and the email address trata@policia.es to facilitate public cooperation and the anonymous and confidential reporting of such offences; calls made to this number will not appear on telephone bills.