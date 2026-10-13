Firefighters use ropes to rescue paraglider unhurt from steep terrain near Ronda's Cueva del Hundidero

A team from the Ronda provincial fire brigade (CPB) was called out on Monday 12 October at around 2.30pm to rescue a paraglider who ... had crashed in the Cueva del Hundidero area, between Montejaque and Benaoján in Malaga province.

As reported by the fire brigade on social media, firefighters managed to "successfully" rescue the paraglider from an area that was "difficult to access". The man was unharmed, although it appears he was unable to get out on his own due to the steepness of the terrain where he was located.

According to figures from the Andalusian emergency agency (EMA), a member of the public called the 112 emergency number to report that a paraglider had crashed and was asking for help because he could not get out without assistance.

Guardia Civil officers were sent to the scene and informed the 112 emergency services that ropes would be required for the rescue. A team of firefighters was eventually called out and brought the paraglider to safety.

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