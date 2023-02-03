One of the ten most-liked Airbnb holiday homes in the world is in Malaga province

A property in Malaga province has found itself among the ten most-liked holiday homes on the Airbnb Instagram page, which has 5.2 million followers.

With the other entries on the list in unique locations across the world, it may come as a surprise that one of them is La Parra, a 100-year-old house in the small village of Benalauría in the province of Malaga. With more than seven thousand likes, the traditional village dwelling made it to number eight on the list.

Rubbing shoulders with a mountain getaway in the Dominican Republic (which topped the list with more than 20,000 likes); a glass hut surrounded by lush and leafy forest in Brazil; a wooden cabin in Montgomery, New York; a cliff-top residence on the Big Sur coast in California; and a Patagonian apartment just a stone’s throw from the “Rio Negro” in Argentina; the humble home just half an hour from Ronda costs just 55 euros per night.

Jesús, the host of the house, commented, “We’ve taken great care of every possible detail so that you really feel the energy but also the peace and tranquillity of the house, while preserving the essence of a rural home which appears to have been frozen in time. The stone walls and wooden ceilings, as well as the warm and inviting fireplace, transport its guests to another time and place.”

Built of stone and wood, the 25-square-metre white-washed house accommodates two. A living room with an open fireplace, dining room and fully equipped kitchen occupy the first floor while the bedroom and bathroom are located upstairs.

A terrace with incredible views of the Genal valley leads directly from the bedroom. Jesús added, “It’s a cosy space with everything you need to enjoy your stay. As it’s situated high up in the village, the views from the house of the chestnut forests and the valley are a real feast for the eyes; a paradise of mountains and nature just waiting to be explored can be seen from the windows. Enjoy breakfast or lunch on the terrace, wander the streets of the village and marvel at the magnificent blue skies. Explore local hiking routes, try out an adventure sport or simply enjoy the pleasing fragrance of burning wood that permeates the village. All of these experiences are guaranteed to make your stay a truly special one.”

Coming in just after the house in Benalauría, a unique cabin made entirely of natural materials in a bamboo forest in Chenggong, Taiwan, and a traditional English cottage in Essex make up the final entries in the top ten list.