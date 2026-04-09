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Man under investigation in Ronda for sexually assaulting woman and knocking her unconscious

The suspect, 65, allegedly ignored the woman's refusal to continue the intimate act and took advantage of his physical superiority to force her

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 9 April 2026, 15:46

The National Police have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel in Ronda (Malaga province) on 21 March.

The suspect reportedly forced the victim to continue an intimate act despite her explicit requests to stop. In addition to ignoring her pleas, he allegedly used such force that the woman lost consciousness.

The events took place on the night of 21 March. According to the victim's account, the woman was temporarily staying in a hotel in Ronda due to renovations at her home. In the early hours of the morning, she received a visit from an acquaintance with whom she had had a few casual encounters, although she did not consider him her partner.

Once in the room, both initially consented to having sex. At a certain point during the encounter, however, the woman expressly stated she didn't want to continue and asked the man to stop.

The suspect ignored her and took advantage of his superior physical strength to force her. According to investigators, the force he used caused the woman to faint during the incident.

The family and women's assistance unit (UFAM) in Ronda took over the case. The woman, who received treatment at a health centre, later gave a statement to the police.

After identifying the suspect, the National Police established a search operation, culminating in his arrest. The detainee has already been brought before the competent judicial authority for further investigation.

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surinenglish Man under investigation in Ronda for sexually assaulting woman and knocking her unconscious

Man under investigation in Ronda for sexually assaulting woman and knocking her unconscious