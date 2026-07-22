Man bursts into Ronda town hall and threatens to kill the mayor

The Local Police accompanying the man who threatened the Mayor of Ronda.

Julio J. Portabales 22/07/2026 a las 14:16h.

The Local Police in Ronda arrested a man on Tuesday after he threatened to kill Mayor Mari Paz Fernández on two occasions within an hour.

According to municipal employees who witnessed the incident, the man entered the town hall shortly after 9am. Visibly agitated, he began shouting for the mayor: "I want to see the mayor. Where is the mayor?"

He made his way through the municipal offices, went up to the first floor and walked along part of the corridor.

The mayor was not in the town hall at the time. Unable to find her, the man went back down to the ground floor and left the building. As he left, he repeatedly shouted: "Tell her I'm going to kill her."

Following the incident, municipal employees immediately reported what had happened to the Local Police.

Barely half an hour later, the same man returned to the town hall and displayed a similar behaviour.

On this occasion, however, the Local Police were ready to arrest him. The National Police have taken charge of the investigation.

The mayor has filed a complaint with the National Police. At this time, no further details have been released about the identity of the detainee, the personal circumstances surrounding the incident or the reasons that may have motivated his behaviour.

Mari Paz Fernández has made the incident public through her social media. "This morning, someone was arrested for threatening to kill me right there in the town hall," she wrote and attached a photo of the police intervention.

The mayor denounced the climate of tension which, in her opinion, can lead to incidents of this nature.

"Politics has many good aspects, such as serving your constituents. But sometimes polarisation, the spread of misinformation and the tense political atmosphere provoke immediate reactions like this, which no one should have to endure," she stated.

Leader of the PSOE opposition party in Ronda Francisco Cañestro has issued a statement condemning any aggression, disrespect, insult or threat towards politicians.

"What happened today at the town hall (...) is met with our absolute condemnation. We hope that justice will be served so that these actions never happen again in the future," the statement reads.

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