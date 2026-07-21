Malaga provincial authority closes road between Benaoján and Ronda for five days for construction

A temporary traffic light is currently regulating the flow on one of the sections of the MA-7401 in Malaga province.

Julio J. Portabales 21/07/2026 a las 12:06h.

The direct road connection between Benaoján and Ronda will remain closed to traffic for five days due to roadworks on the MA-7401.

The closure began at 7am on Monday, expected to last until 3pm on Friday, 24 July, provided there are no unforeseen circumstances that require a change to the schedule.

The disruption concerns both directions of traffic between kilometres 0+020 and 9+000, practically the entire stretch between the A-374 and the MA-8400.

During this period, no vehicles will be allowed to pass, so travel between Ronda, Benaoján and other municipalities in the Serranía area will take place on the alternative routes.

The closure is due to the progress of the structural rehabilitation and stabilisation work on the roadbed. The project includes the repair and reconstruction of the road surface, with excavations up to 1.5 metres deep that span the entire width of the road.

This intervention makes it impossible to keep one lane open or establish controlled traffic flow while the machinery is working. Technicians believe that safe traffic flow for both drivers and workers cannot be guaranteed, so a complete closure is necessary during the most critical phase of the construction.

The works are taking place within the municipalities of Ronda and Benaoján. However, the restrictions may also disrupt normal travel from Montejaque, Jimera de Líbar and Cortes de la Frontera.

Alternative routes

The provincial authority has proposed two alternative routes to make up for the inconvenience.

The first runs along the MA-8400, between Benaoján and its train station, and continues along the MA-8402 towards Montejaque. From there, vehicles should take the MA-8403 until they reach the A-374, which they can then follow towards Ronda.

The second option also uses the MA-8400 and MA-8402, but extends the detour along the MA-8401, between Benaoján and Cortes de la Frontera. The route continues along the MA-8307 and connects with the A-369, A-397 and A-374 to reach Ronda.

Both alternative routes increase distance and travel times, especially for those who use the MA-7401 daily to travel between Benaoján and Ronda. During this period, it will be necessary to plan trips in advance and check which of the two routes best suits you.

The project aims to restore stability to the road surface in several sections and prevent further deterioration that could compromise safety.

Explore the main Malaga province regional section