Ronda-Seville road link is entering a new phase of construction following the storms

Work to restore one of Ronda’s main road links is progressing following the significant damage caused by the series of storms. The Andalusian regional ... government has begun a new phase of emergency works on the A-374, which links the town with Algodonales and is one of its main routes out towards Seville. The work is now focused on stabilising the section most severely affected by the landslide.

More than four million euros are earmarked specifically for work in the vicinity of kilometre 0.3, within the municipality of Algodonales. At this point, water accumulation saturated the ground and caused a landslide that affected the entire carriageway and part of the embankment. The repair work forms part of a total investment of around ten million euros that the regional ministry of public works is mobilising to restore the A-374 following the storms.

During a visit, the regional minister for public works and mobility, Mario Muñoz-Atanet, emphasised the importance of this road for transport links in the Serranía region. The road links Ronda to the A-384 and provides a route on to Seville, a fact which led the regional minister to describe it as the "natural route" from Ronda to the city of Seville.

Ever since the landslide occurred, one of the priorities has been to keep the road open by using an alternative route while the more complex repairs were carried out. With that initial emergency response now complete, the project is entering a decisive phase with the construction of two large retaining walls designed to stabilise the ground on either side of the road.

Retaining walls to secure the slope

Each of these structures will consist of 1.2-metre-diameter piles approximately 25 metres long. The retaining walls will extend for approximately one hundred metres and will be reinforced with cable anchors to ensure the stability of a slope that is particularly affected by water ingress during periods of heavy rain.

Alongside these structures, the project also includes various breakwater walls. On the right bank, a wall eight metres high and five metres wide will be built to reconstruct the lost embankment, while on the other side of the road, two further walls will be constructed to create berms on the upper slope.

Water is also at the heart of the measures planned to prevent similar damage from occurring again. The work includes a lined gully and a new drainage ditch to improve the drainage of surface water. Only once the ground has been fully stabilised will it be possible to completely clear up the affected area and restore the road surface.

Stretching 33.79 kilometres between Algodonales and Ronda, the A-374 is a regular route for journeys from the Serranía towards the province of Cádiz and, via the A-384, towards Seville. On the section between Algodonales and the provincial boundary, an average of around 3,200 vehicles pass through each day.

The work now aims to restore the most vulnerable section of the entire route to normality once and for all. The work will stabilise an embankment that gave way during the storms and fully restore a road that is particularly important for Ronda’s links with western Andalucía.