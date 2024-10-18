Júzcar: reinventing itself after the Smurf era

Vanessa Melgar Friday, 18 October 2024, 16:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Where are the statues of Smurfette, Papa Smurf and Brainy Smurf? This is the question people visiting the village of Júzcar in Malaga province's Genal valley have been asking lately. These large-scale recreations of Peyo's famous characters were recently removed from the village that was painted blue when it was declared the first Smurf village in the world, El Pueblo Pitufo, in 2011 to promote the movie The Smurfs 3D.

In 2017, it lost this title due to a breakdown in the agreement over the profits for the cartoons, the use and sale of unofficial images and products and complaints about the company managing the rights as it was accused of imposing a form of tax on Júzcar. These factors were at the centre of the dispute between Júzcar town hall and the company. Nevertheless, the figures of Smurfette, Papa Smurf and Brainy Smurf remained on display in the village until recently.

Today, rebranded as the Aldea Azul (Blue Village), Júzcar continues to attract tourists. While the Smurfs are no longer officially present, they continue to entice both domestic and international tourists, thanks to the exposure gained from the Smurf village promotion over approximately six years, during which the community evolved from having just one bar on the verge of closing to flourishing with various businesses related to the tourism industry.

The village's history and natural heritage will be promoted, with features such as figures representing wildlife

So how can a village with a population of just 250, hidden away in the Serranía de Ronda and once fortunate enough to get a unique Smurf opportunity, continue to thrive as a tourist destination?

Local business owners and the council are working together to try and transform the area. Sticking to the theme of the Aldea Azul, characterised by its distinct colour, the new project aims to highlight the village's natural heritage and history through various initiatives. These include the installation of figures representing local wildlife and plants in the streets.

Natalia Fernández, Iván Sastre and Pilar Tabuyo.

Mayor Francisco Lozano mentioned that in October, coinciding with the time of the Bosque de Cobre (when the chestnut trees turn the Genal valley into a tapestry of ochres and golds before shedding their leaves), recreations of animals such as a deer and otter are being displayed around the village, with support from Malaga's provincial authority.

Furthermore, these figures feature QR codes that provide visitors with information about local points of interest. There is also a network of walking trails which will be promoted, offering opportunities to observe local wildlife in their natural habitats.

Children's story

Pilar Tabuyo, the village pharmacist has written a story titled Bienvenidos a La Aldea Azul (Welcome to the Blue Village) which serves as an introduction to the adventure in Júzcar. In this tale, she explains why the village is this colour and invites readers to discover the attractions of Júzcar through characters like Castañito, Castañita Pilonga and Castañita Gallega, referring to different varieties of chestnuts. The story mentions that Júzcar wishes to remain blue "even though the cousins have returned to their home in America to make more films".

Delia Melina sells Smurf merchandise among other items at her Adeli shop.

"I believe we need to show people what Júzcar has to offer- its surroundings and rich heritage. I'm confident the tourist appeal will continue, as we're reinventing ourselves with the blue, thanks to the contributions and creativity of each local resident. The future of Júzcar lies in tourism and chestnuts," Tabuyo said.

This story has been illustrated by Iván Sastre, who, along with his business partner, runs the Hotel Restaurante El Bandolero. Outside the hotel, they have already installed a bench where visitors can take photos with Castañito, the town's new mascot. Sastre, known as the 'chestnut chef' , because of his use of the local product in his cuisine, is also confident that Júzcar will continue to attract tourists, even after saying goodbye to the Smurfs.

"We want to keep this going, to let people know that we are still here and full of energy, with a new mascot," said Sastre, adding "People keep coming, and we are about to enter our peak season, which is autumn. Júzcar has been put on the map when it was missing before. It made such an impact that it is not going to fade just because the Smurfs are not here anymore. I believe the identity of the 'Smurf Village' will remain in people's minds, even if it is no longer official," Sastre explained.

Official products

At Adeli, another local shop, Delia Molina sells official Smurf merchandise among other items. "I'll keep doing so as long as people still want Smurfs," she said, though she pointed out that she is already adding other products and has created Adeli, a kind of local fairy.

"We are very excited about the new project," said Natalia Fernández who runs Kiosko La Seta, a refreshment van. She highlighted Júzcar's attractions which often pleasantly surprise visitors who initially feel disappointed not to find the Smurfs in Júzcar's narrow streets anymore.