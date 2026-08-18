Ronda police arrest Turkish fugitive wanted by the German authorities for attempted murder

The National Police have arrested a 29-year-old fugitive wanted in Germany for an attempted murder. The police discovered his identity after stopping him ... for a traffic offence in Ronda.

The incident happened a few days ago. According to sources, a patrol from the Local Police spotted a car driving in the wrong direction. They immediately stopped the driver and proceeded to identify the two occupants.

That was when they saw that one of the men had a European arrest warrant issued against him. The fugitive, of Turkish origin, was allegedly involved in an attempted murder in a café in the town of Weil am Rhein (Baden-Württemberg) in May this year.

According to the investigation, he was riding an electric scooter with his accomplice as a passenger, who opened fire on the victim.

The victim was hit by a bullet in the shoulder. At that moment, the Ronda detainee pulled out another firearm with the intention of firing again, but lost control of his scooter and was unable to fire the shot.

The arrest warrant explicitly warned that the individual was "highly dangerous" and could be armed.

Following his arrest in Ronda, the suspect was brought before the court, which ordered his subsequent handover to the German authorities.

In Germany, the suspect faces a sentence of life imprisonment.

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