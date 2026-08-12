Wildfire risk forces cancellation of fireworks at Ronda Fair

This year's Ronda Fair will open without one of the traditional highlights of its inauguration, after the town hall cancelled a fireworks display because ... of the high risk of wildfires.

The display had been scheduled to take place after the opening parade of the Feria y Fiestas de Pedro Romero and the lighting of the Ángel Harillo fairground entrance arch and its illuminations.

Ronda's Department of Festivals is already considering several options to replace the fireworks, but no alternative has been announced yet.

The decision follows guidance issued by the Junta de Andalucía regional government to councils across Malaga province during a particularly high-risk period for wildfires. It has called for preventive measures to be strengthened and for vigilance to be increased around any activity that could produce a spark or otherwise start a fire.

Fire-risk prevention

The regional government has highlighted several factors contributing to the heightened fire risk this summer, including high temperatures, prolonged periods of heat, low humidity and possible strong winds.

The danger has also been increased by the abundant vegetation that grew following heavy rainfall last winter and has since become extremely dry after successive heatwaves.

During the high-risk period, the regional government reminds the public that fireworks, rockets, firecrackers, flares, sky lanterns and other devices capable of producing sparks or flames are prohibited in forest areas and their surrounding zones.

The Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Health and Emergencies has also said it will not authorise celebrations involving the use of fireworks in municipalities that are required to have a Local Forest Fire Emergency Plan but do not have one. The letter sent to mayors also asks them to inform religious brotherhoods, associations, festival committees and event organisers about the restrictions.

Preventive measures also include increased surveillance of areas considered particularly vulnerable to fires, especially during public celebrations. The regional government has reminded residents that any column of smoke or small fire must be reported immediately by calling the 112 emergency number.