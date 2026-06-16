Environmental officers drafted in to search for poison following the death of several pets in El Burgo

The death of several pets in concerning circumstances in El Burgo has led to the activation of the Andalusian Anti-Poison Strategy and the deployment ... of environmental officers with specially trained dogs.

The cases, recorded in recent days and initially considered potentially linked to toxic substances, were referred by the town hall to the relevant authorities due to the seriousness of the situation and the municipality’s proximity to Sierra de las Nieves National Park.

The town hall first reported several pet deaths in what it described as 'concerning' circumstances and urged residents to remain cautious while investigations were carried out.

The alert took on added significance because it occurred in an area of high environmental value where any suspicion of poisoning requires rapid action to protect both domestic animals and wildlife.

Searches carried out

Environmental officers, supported by dogs trained to detect potential toxic substances, carried out inspections during the morning across the town centre and nearby forested areas regularly used by local residents.

After the checks, the town hall confirmed that no toxic substances or remains compatible with poison had been found at any of the inspected locations. Officials said that further checks and investigations would continue in order to clarify what happened and reassure the public.

The town hall thanked the Regional Environment Department, the management of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park and the environmental officers involved for their rapid response and coordination.

Residents have been advised to take extra care when walking pets and to prevent animals from eating anything found in public spaces or natural areas.

Members of the public have also been asked to report any relevant information, including dead animals or possible signs of poisoning, to the authorities and not to handle or move them until services can intervene.

Initial inspections have not confirmed the presence of poison and the investigation remains open.

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