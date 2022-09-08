Resurfacing works on A-7 motorway between Rincón de la Victoria and Malaga city put out to tender The work will be carried out on a five-kilometre stretch on both carriageways between kilometres 247 and 252

Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has put out to tender the contract for road surface works on the A-7 motorway, between kilometres 247 and 252, including junction 252, between Malaga city and Rincón de la Victoria.

The contract has a budget of 337,794.49 euros (IVA sales tax included) and the announcement will soon be published in the Official State Bulletin (BOE).

The project is included within the conservation and maintenance programme of the State Road Network, in which Mitma has invested more than 35 million euros since June 2018 in Malaga province "and which generates a significant boost to improve the quality of service of the existing state road infrastructure", according to a statement published by the ministry.

There have been constant complaints in recent years from users about the poor state of the road surface on the dual carriageway between Rincón de la Victoria and Malaga city.