Replica of historic sailing ship arrives at Malaga port as part of world tour The Nao Victoria is docking in the city to mark the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the globe and will be opening its decks to the public

The first circumnavigation of the world by ship, known as the Magellan–Elcano expedition, was made by the Spanish carrack (sailing ship) the Nao Victoria, between 1519 and 1522.

Five-hundred years on, the special anniversary is being celebrated with a world tour which will be stopping off in Malaga from Thursday 22 December until 15 January.

The ship will be docked at Muelle Dos in Malaga port and the public will be able to go aboard and look around, imagining the lives of the sailors back in the 16th century during the voyage which was beset with danger (the Nao Victoria was the only one of the original five ships in the fleet to complete the three-year journey).

The sailing ship is open to the public from 10am until 7.30pm every day except 24 and 31 December and 5 January when it will be open from 10am until 2pm, and 25 December, 1 and 6 January 4pm until 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the ship or online.