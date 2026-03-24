Malaga-Madrid rail connection offers 51,300 seats ahead of Easter

Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 13:01 Share

Spain's state rail operator Renfe is offering a total of 51,300 seats for trips between Malaga and Madrid from 24 March to 5 April. By increasing efforts, Renfe is seeking to respond to higher demand during Easter.

While the high-speed line in Malaga remains closed due to the delays in Álora, Renfe will continue providing the service with a bus to Antequera-Santa Ana and then a high-speed train to Madrid.

Ahead of Easter Week, the state operator is activating 15 daily frequencies (eight from the Atocha station in Madrid and seven in the opposite direction, from Malaga). There will be one more service from Malaga on 29 March and 5 April.

Departures from Madrid: 7.20am, 9.35am, 11.35am, 1.35pm, 3.35pm, 5.30pm, 7.50pm, 8.35pm (daily except 27 March and 10 April) and 9.20pm (only on 27 March and 10 April).

Departures from Malaga: 7.45am, 9.50am, 11.38am, 2.29pm, 3.40pm, 5.38pm, 8.05pm (Monday to Saturday), 7.50pm (Sundays) and 8.30pm (Sundays).

These timetables may be subject to change depending on operational needs. Passengers can consult timetables and service information through the usual channels: www.renfe.com; 912 320 320 320; @inforenfe soccial media profile; and station ticket offices.

Acknowledging the inconvenience of the delays in Álora, Renfe has set "reduced prices" for these trips, although there are still fluctuations depending on demand.

Renfe remains the only operator that offers alternative transport between Malaga and Madrid.

New alternative under study

Meanwhile, Renfe is still working on another alternative, which involves using trains that can run on both conventional and high-speed tracks directly from Malaga to Madrid.

This would make the journey more comfortable, albeit still longer than the usual high-speed line. The total journey time would be four and a half hours. Renfe, however, has not announced a date for launching this alternative.

Malaga train drivers have informed SUR that they are already undergoing training to be able to run trains with variable gauges.