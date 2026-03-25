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Passengers getting on and off a Cercanías train in Malaga. ÑITO SALAS
Holy Week 2026

Costa del Sol increases number of night trains during Holy Week

Public operator Renfe activates 100 more trains, with journeys until 3.40am on peak holiday dates

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 15:16

Spain's public rail operator Renfe has scheduled 100 more Cercanías trains to cover demand between Malaga and the Costa del Sol during the Holy Week.

The additional services on the C1 line will run from 29 March to Easter Sunday, 5 April.

There will be a total of 868,000 seats on lines C1 and C2 during the public holidays and more than 1,000 Cercanías services, of which 14 per cent will be special nighttime C1 services.

The last trains on the night of Holy Wednesday to Maundry Thursday and the night of Maundy Thursday to Good Friday will leave Málaga-Centro Alameda at 2.50am and Fuengirola at 3.40am.

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surinenglish Costa del Sol increases number of night trains during Holy Week

Costa del Sol increases number of night trains during Holy Week