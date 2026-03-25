Costa del Sol increases number of night trains during Holy Week

Passengers getting on and off a Cercanías train in Malaga.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 15:16 Share

Spain's public rail operator Renfe has scheduled 100 more Cercanías trains to cover demand between Malaga and the Costa del Sol during the Holy Week.

The additional services on the C1 line will run from 29 March to Easter Sunday, 5 April.

There will be a total of 868,000 seats on lines C1 and C2 during the public holidays and more than 1,000 Cercanías services, of which 14 per cent will be special nighttime C1 services.

The last trains on the night of Holy Wednesday to Maundry Thursday and the night of Maundy Thursday to Good Friday will leave Málaga-Centro Alameda at 2.50am and Fuengirola at 3.40am.