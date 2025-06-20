Raising money for dementia support on the Costa del Sol

Some of Nina’s artwork that will be on display.

The Anti-Dementia Support Group in Manilva, which supports individuals and families affected by dementia, is holding an art exhibition and fundraising event on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June in association with Age Concern.

The event is taking place at Castillo de la Duquesa in Manilva. It starts at 12pm on Saturday with a cava reception and an exhibition of Nina’s paintings. It will close at 6pm and on Sunday between 1.30 and 3pm there will be a local talent music recital and raffle.

Volunteers Nina Valdés and Reg Winkworth explain that the Anti-Dementia Support Group is run through Age Concern and offers “practical assistance and emotional support during what is often a very isolating time”.

Nina, who will also be presenting her latest book The Black Pearls at the event, says, “Many people we help are elderly, living alone, and facing considerable challenges when navigating pensions, benefits, or simply finding the correct information”.

Always free of charge

She explains that the volunteers provide food, transport, companionship, translation assistance and more “always free of charge” and highlights that they are “currently covering the residence fees for a client whose social security payments have been temporarily halted”.

Nina says that what makes the group special is “that it’s entirely community-driven” and adds, “We receive no grants or institutional funding and our only income comes from local charity events, yet our impact is real and deeply appreciated by those we serve.”

Their mission began a year and a half ago with “a single phone call” from a 78-year-old woman living alone with the first stage of dementia. She became their first client and their “most outstanding teacher”.

Nina recalls, “With no prior blueprint, the team had to learn, hands-on, what dementia care truly involves. It quickly became a full-time commitment.”

Designated drivers took turns to take members of the team to the lady’s house so that they could cook meals, keep her company, dress her and feed her. They also looked for a suitable nursing home, which they eventually found. “From that moment on, their purpose was clear,” Nina says.

Caregivers

Today, the dementia support group serves the wider Manilva area, supporting individuals and their families as they navigate the emotional and logistical challenges of dementia. Nina says that while most people they currently help are British, they welcome “any nationality”.

The caregivers, Reg, Nina, Rebecca, Ann, Eva and Maria, step in to provide food, transportation, translation services, companionship, and much more. “We offer whatever is needed,” says Nina. “Groceries, mobility equipment, clothes, counseling for families, as each situation is different. We do our best to meet people where they are.”

