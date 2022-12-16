Prolonged downpours bring some relief to Malaga province's reservoirs malaga Next week is forecast to be drier and cooler after Storm Efraín soaked the province this week

Heavy rain has continued to bring welcome relief to the countryside and local reservoirs this week. Wednesday was the worst affected day as storm Efraín passed overhead.

Forecasters said that, while some occasional light rain may still fall over the weekend on the Costa del Sol, next week should be drier at the start for the lead up to Christmas, with cooler, more seasonal temperatures.

The heaviest rain was recorded on the border of inland Malaga and Cadiz provinces with 90mm on the Guadiaro river. Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja, behind Estepona, and Pujerra in the Genal valley also saw high rainfall this week.

There was particularly good news for the reservoirs in the area most affected by drought. La Viñuela in the Axarquía, which had been only about ten per cent full recently, received 40mm of rain and awaits more from run-off from the mountains in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the smaller La Concepción reservoir, behind Marbella, had managed to reach 60 per cent of its capacity by the middle of this week.