Premium Foundation concludes its second humanitarian mission

27/07/2026 a las 18:20h.

The Clínica Premium Foundation has successfully completed its second humanitarian mission in Sierra Leone, involving a multidisciplinary team comprising three urologists, a nephrologist, a rheumatologist, ... an anaesthetist, a surgeon, two nurses and seven medical students, all of whom were volunteers.

During the expedition, 100 surgical procedures were carried out and more than 400 patients were treated, far exceeding the results of the 2025 mission and consolidating this international cooperation project.

The medical care provided included surgery for inguinal and umbilical hernias, prostate and urethral conditions, as well as the removal of a knee tumour with a biopsy.

In addition, the team provided consultations for patients with pneumonia, asthma attacks, hypertensive crises and various musculoskeletal conditions, and worked alongside local healthcare staff to share knowledge.