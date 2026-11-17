The polar jet stream is set to cross the Iberian Peninsula this week and affect the weather over the coming days. According to the specialist ... website Meteored, this phenomenon is a tube-shaped band of very strong winds that moves at an altitude of around nine to 16 kilometres above the Earth’s surface.

It is therefore not a stream of cold air from the North Pole; in fact, it can bring warm winds and a rise in temperatures. In Spain this week strong winds will sweep across the peninsula and may bring storms from west to east.

But in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, we won’t feel the cold at all - quite the opposite, in fact. In parts of the Mediterranean coast, westerly winds arrive heated up after descending from the plateau and the peninsular mountain ranges; according to Meteored, this will cause temperatures to approach as high as 30 degrees - figures that are unusual for the second half of November.

“The westerly wind and our familiar autumn ‘terral’ will take centre stage, with gusts that could reach strong intensity in some areas of the province,” reports José Luis Escudero, on his blog Tormentas y Rayos .

“Maximum temperatures will soar in areas where this wind is usually felt, reaching levels well above the norm for mid-November,” he says. In Malaga city, temperatures could exceed 25 degrees over the coming days.

What about rain? Well, although it will reach various parts of the Spanish mainland, in Malaga it will be limited to a few scattered showers, which may occur on the afternoon of Wednesday. But for the rest of the week, the skies will be clear and temperatures will be pleasant.