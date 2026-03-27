What to do in Malaga during Holy Week: new musical, gourmet hamburgers and free tours

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 27 March 2026, 15:05 Share

Thursday and Friday The Philharmonic Orchestra at Teatro Cervantes

The Philharmonic Orchestra is performing this Thursday and Friday as part of the 2025-26 season programme. The recitals start at 8pm and feature Easter Oratorio, BWV249 by Johann Sebastian Bach and Requiem, K.626 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Ticket prices range from 12 to 36 euros.

Friday to Sunday Tarzan: The Musical

In Victorian London, the Porter family gathers to hear the legend of Tarzan - the boy raised by gorillas in a magical and mysterious jungle. Isabella, the wise nurse and shaman who has cared for Jane since her childhood, narrates this story full of magic and secrets. When William Clayton announces the possibility of returning to the island that marked their destiny, Jane, Archi and young Charlie embark on an adventure full of challenges and discoveries.

This is how Tarzan: The Musical starts. The musical is coming to Sohrlin Andalucía from 27 to 29 March and then again from 10 to 12 April. The performances are at 8pm on Friday, 5pm and 8.30pm on Saturday and and 5pm on Sunday. The duration of the show is two hours and tickets start from 45 euros.

Friday Flamenco in Soho

The Flamenco en el Soho cycle welcomes Manuel Lombo this Friday, with his show Piano y Voz, which offers an intimate experience. It starts at 8pm, with prices from 30 euros up.

This weekend Concerts

Malaga-born singer Pablo López comes to Teatro Cervantes this weekend with El niño del espacio and performances at 8pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday. Ticket prices range from 24 to 90 euros.

Malaga band Lord Malvo is performing at La Cochera on Friday, presenting their second album, Cuánto Cuesta. Líder J is performing at La Trinchera on Friday; Ángel Stanich Band on Saturday; and Compota de Manana on Sunday.

Paris 15 is hosting Paula Mattheus on Friday and Samuraï on Saturday.

Until 5 April The Champions Burger in Marbella

The La Caridad estate in San Pedro Alcántara is hosting the All Star tour of The Champions Burger - the largest gastronomic event dedicated to gourmet burgers in Spain. The event takes place until 5 April, bringing together more than 15 hamburger restaurants touring the country, in addition to local offers. The opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 6pm to midnight and Friday to Sunday from 12pm to midnight. More details

Friday Record-breaking torrija in Cuevas de San Marcos

Cuevas de San Marcos is looking for a new record-breaking torrija (French toast), with a 15-metre-long torrija, five more than last year. Paseo Federico García Lorca is hosting this event at 5pm. More details

Until 5 April Ajobacalao Route in Vélez-Málaga

Vélez-Málaga's Ruta del Ajobacalao pays tribute to one of the most representative and traditional dishes of the town's gastronomy. The event is taking place until 5 April, including a prize of 200 euros for the best ajobacalao and a special mention for the best dish. More details

Saturday Open Day at the Pompidou

The Pompidou centre is celebrating its eleventh anniversary on 28 March with an open day. Visitors will be able to visit the temporary exhibition AM CB. Annette Messager and Christian Boltanski, which brings together some 30 works by two artists whose creative relationship has left a mark on contemporary art.

There will be guided visits at 12pm, 1pm, 5pm and 6pm. There will also be 'flash' visits to the semi-permanent collection To Open Eyes. Miradas de artista at 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm. The exhibition takes visitors on a sensory journey through the 20th and 21st centuries, establishing connections between works from different periods, techniques and cultural contexts.

In the Espacio Joven, children can enjoy La casa mágica and Juego de volúmenes, in 30-minute rounds from 12.30pm to 2pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm. Visitors will also be able to discover The Interpreter on the main staircase, created by urban artist Imon Boy for MAF-Málaga de Festival 2026.

Saturday Tenmood Weekend at the Miramar hotel

The Gran Hotel Miramar is hosting the Tenmood fashion show on Saturday, bringing together established designers (such as Jesús Segado, Susana Hidalgo and Antonia Galiano from Malaga) and emerging talents and professionals from the sector. More details

This weekend Alessandra García at Cánovas

Alessandra García will pay a tribute to her career at Teatro Cánovas on Friday. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are 20 euros.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday La Pasión in Casarabonela

Once again, this year Casarabonela is hosting La Pasión inside the church of Santiago Apóstol at 8pm on Palm Sunday, Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday. The donation to attend is 12 euros, 15 if purchased at the box office on the same day.