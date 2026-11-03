Two people arrested for robbing lorry drivers at rest stops in Villanueva del Trabuco and Villanueva del Rosario

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing lorry drivers while they were taking compulsory breaks, mainly along the A-92-M motorway in the ... Malaga municipalities of Villanueva del Trabuco and Villanueva del Rosario.

The suspects would force open the lorries' security locks to rob them. To avoid detection, they used vans bearing the logos of an express parcel delivery company, according to a statement from the Guardia Civil.

On some occasions, when caught in the act, they would threaten their victims with knives. They once physically assaulted one driver.

Thanks to operation 'Van-Truck', the Guardia Civil located and arrested the two men. They charged them with three counts of burglary, two counts of robbery with violence and intimidation and one count of a road safety offence.

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