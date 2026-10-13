Costa del Sol commuter rail passenger kicks door off its hinges, disrupting service for 20 minutes

A violent passenger brought the Costa del Sol commuter rail services to a complete standstill for around 16 minutes on Tuesday after kicking a train ... door so hard that it came off its hinges and partially obstructed the adjacent track. The incident forced state rail operator Renfe to suspend services in both directions and caused delays of between 15 and 20 minutes.

Sur contacted Renfe, which confirmed that services on the C1 Cercanías line in the Malaga provincial network had been suspended between approximately noon and 12.16pm because of a highly agitated and violent passenger aboard one of the trains.

The passenger reportedly struck a door on the rear carriage with considerable force, causing it to come loose and "partially obstruct the adjacent track". This forced Renfe to temporarily suspend traffic in both directions.

Services resumed once staff had removed the passenger from the train and repaired the door. However, the incident continued to cause delays of between 15 and 20 minutes.

Renfe continued to update passengers through its usual information and customer service channels, warning that some services had been cancelled and advising them to take the next scheduled train.

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