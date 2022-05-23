These are the nine road tunnels in Malaga province that are to be improved at a cost of 26 million euros The government says the tunnels are in an adequate condition but the works, which will be financed by EU funds, are to upgrade them to meet new safety regulations

Several of the tunnels are in La Axarquía region. / eugenio cabezas

Spain's Ministry of Transport is to invest 26.4 million euros in improving nine road tunnels in Malaga province during the next few months. This is one of the government’s largest investments in the province in this legislature, and it is entirely financed by EU Next Generation funds.

The latest contract to have been awarded is for upgrades to the Churriana tunnel, on the Malaga bypass, and the one at San Pedro Alcántara, both on the A-7, for 3.76 million euros. These are two of the most recently built and modern, so they will require less work.

The Ministry has also awarded the contract for modernising and improving traffic flow in the San José and Cerrado de Calderón tunnels on the Malaga bypasses, for 7.5 million euros.

In addition, work is being carried out on the Capistrano, Tablazo, Frigiliana, Lagos and Torrox tunnels in La Axarquía region, at a cost of 15.2 million euros.

Sources at the Ministry have pointed out that the tunnels are in an adequate condition already, but some safety features are being updated to meet new requirements under Spanish and EU law.

The works will include improvements to emergency exits, signs, lighting, ventilation, electrics, fire protection, drainage, communication and traffic management and aim to protect wildlife and vulnerable users, among others.

The countrywide plan is expected to cost 357 million euros in all.