Malaga commuter trains extend timetables and frequencies during August fair

Those choosing to use the Cercanías commuter service to travel to and from Malaga city for the August fair this year will have more options. ... Public operator Renfe has put in place a plan to increase services, which significantly boosts the number of seats compared with last year.

The busiest route in Malaga (and one of the busiest in Spain) is the C1, which connects Malaga and Fuengirola.

During the early hours of the morning, in addition to the usual service departing from the city centre at 5.20am, 5.55am and 6.30am, two special services will run from Victoria Kent (the stop closest to the fairgrounds): at 5am and 5.40am. This service will run from Saturday, 15 August, to Sunday, 23 August.

In addition, during the evenings, trains will run from Malaga between 9.30pm and 12.10am, at the highest possible frequency, which is every 20 minutes. In the opposite direction, services from Fuengirola will run from 10.20pm to 1am, also every 20 minutes, from Saturday, 15 August, to Saturday, 22 August.

Meanwhile, on the C2 line between Malaga and Álora, a special train will run, departing from Malaga at 11.40pm, from Saturday, 15 August, to Saturday, 22 August.

In addition, on 15, 16, 22 and 23 August (the busiest days of the fair), trains that normally only run from Monday to Friday will operate on a special basis, departing from Malaga at 5.44am and returning from Álora at 6.37am.

This summer, there will be more than 59,300 additional seats on the Cercanías service during the fair. A total of 1,214 trains will be running, 98 of which will be special services not included in the usual timetable. This is an 8.7 per cent rise on the usual service.

The increase in capacity is clear when compared with the services Renfe put into operation for the same dates last year, when Feria de Málaga took place from 16 to 24 August. During those days, some 715,000 seats were made available, representing an increase of around 40,000 on the usual capacity. Furthermore, a total of 1,182 trains ran during that period, six per cent more than the usual number.

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