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Mijas police arrest five for stealing machinery from companies and construction sites

The suspects would sell the stolen materials at flea markets across the province of Malaga

SUR

Monday, 27 April 2026, 13:01

The Mijas Guardia Civil have arrested five people suspected of robberies with force at business premises and construction sites in Estepona, Malaga city, Alhaurín de la Torre and Mijas.

The criminal network committed robberies at machinery rental companies and construction sites that store high-value industrial equipment.

They then stored the stolen machinery in illegal storage units in industrial areas throughout the province, where they eliminated any trace that could identify it. They would use third parties to dispose of all the stolen material by selling it at various flea markets.

Following judicial authorisation, the police carried out searches in several storage units belonging to this criminal organisation. This led to the recovery of a large quantity of industrial machinery.

The Guardia Civil arrested five people and placed them at the disposal of the judicial authority.

Read more crime news here.

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surinenglish Mijas police arrest five for stealing machinery from companies and construction sites

Mijas police arrest five for stealing machinery from companies and construction sites